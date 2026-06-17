Card Factory (LON:CARD) Insider Sells £40,642.87 in Stock

Key Points Card Factory insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 60,661 shares on June 15 for about £40,642.87 at an average price of GBX 67.

sold 60,661 shares on June 15 for about at an average price of GBX 67. This follows two earlier sales by Rymer in May, including 101,038 shares on May 26 and 91,998 shares on May 12, indicating a recent pattern of insider selling.

on May 26 and on May 12, indicating a recent pattern of insider selling. Card Factory shares opened at GBX 64.80, and analysts currently have an average rating of Hold with a consensus price target of GBX 113.33.

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD - Get Free Report) insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 60,661 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67, for a total transaction of £40,642.87.

Darcy Willson Rymer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Darcy Willson Rymer sold 101,038 shares of Card Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 72, for a total transaction of £72,747.36.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Darcy Willson Rymer sold 91,998 shares of Card Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66, for a total transaction of £60,718.68.

Card Factory Price Performance

CARD stock opened at GBX 64.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 66.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Card Factory plc has a 1 year low of GBX 58.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 115.70.

Card Factory (LON:CARD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 11.80 EPS for the quarter. Card Factory had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of £582.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Card Factory to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 110 to GBX 80 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Card Factory has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 113.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CARD

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

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