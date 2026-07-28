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Insider Buying: Computacenter (LON:CCC) Insider Acquires 1,035 Shares

July 28, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Computacenter insider Kelly Kuhn purchased 1,035 shares at an average price of GBX 4,836, representing a total investment of approximately £50,053.
  • Computacenter shares opened at GBX 4,824.37 and have traded between GBX 2,092 and GBX 4,962 over the past year. The company has a market capitalization of about £5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16.
  • Analysts remain positive, with four Buy ratings and a consensus target price of GBX 4,825. JPMorgan, Berenberg, and Jefferies recently maintained or upgraded their bullish views, with targets ranging from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,300.

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC - Get Free Report) insider Kelly Kuhn purchased 1,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,836 per share, with a total value of £50,052.60.

Computacenter Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 4,824.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,359.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,634.71. The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93. Computacenter plc has a one year low of GBX 2,092 and a one year high of GBX 4,962.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Computacenter to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,000 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,450 to GBX 5,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,300 target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,825.


Get Our Latest Report on Computacenter

Computacenter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business. Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

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