Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Insider Sells C$137,301.78 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) insider Katherine Gibson sold 462 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$297.19, for a total transaction of C$137,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 290 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$86,185.10. The trade was a 61.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Katherine Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Katherine Gibson sold 462 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$284.86, for a total value of C$131,605.32.

On Friday, May 22nd, Katherine Gibson sold 462 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$261.83, for a total value of C$120,965.46.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$295.01 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$175.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$306.38. The business's fifty day moving average is C$281.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$250.30. The firm has a market cap of C$409.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.45 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Royal Bank of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$282.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$265.50 to C$270.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$257.00 to C$271.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$267.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$258.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$262.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RY

Key Stories Impacting Royal Bank of Canada

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Bank of Canada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada received a consensus analyst recommendation of "Moderate Buy" , which suggests Wall Street views remain favorable and may be supporting the stock. Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada received a consensus analyst recommendation of , which suggests Wall Street views remain favorable and may be supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: The share price crossed above its 200-day moving average , a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum buyers and indicate improving investor confidence. Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

The share price crossed above its , a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum buyers and indicate improving investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including a large sale by Director David Ian McKay and additional sales by Katherine Gibson, Graeme Ashley Hepworth, and Bruce Washington Ross. Insider selling can weigh on sentiment because investors may view it as a sign of caution, even if it is often routine diversification.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S.

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