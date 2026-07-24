Insider Buying: Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 840,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$478,800. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Jonathan Rosset bought 25,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset bought 5,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 35,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

CVE:AZM opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$56.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.10.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].