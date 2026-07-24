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Insider Selling: Castings (LON:CGS) Insider Sells £19,519.50 in Stock

July 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider trading activity: Castings insider Steve Mant sold 6,006 shares on July 22 at an average price of GBX 325, totaling £19,519.50. He then bought back 5,959 shares on July 23 at GBX 335 each for £19,962.65.
  • Stock performance and valuation: Castings shares were down 3.0% and opened at GBX 326, near the top of their 52-week range of GBX 202.28 to GBX 340. The company has a market cap of £141.74 million and a P/E ratio of 18.90.
  • Analyst outlook: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Castings from GBX 335 to GBX 390 and reiterated a buy rating. The consensus analyst view is also a buy with a GBX 390 price target.

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS - Get Free Report) insider Steve Mant sold 6,006 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325, for a total transaction of £19,519.50.

Steve Mant also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Steve Mant acquired 5,959 shares of Castings stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £19,962.65.

Castings Trading Down 3.0%

CGS opened at GBX 326 on Friday. Castings P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 202.28 and a twelve month high of GBX 340. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.54. The stock has a market cap of £141.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Castings (LON:CGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of £173.23 million for the quarter. Castings had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castings P.L.C. will post 17.2492837 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In


Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Castings from GBX 335 to GBX 390 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 390.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGS

About Castings

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

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