Gateley (LON:GTLY) Insider Martin Pike Buys 50,000 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Gateley insider Martin Pike bought 50,000 shares on July 23 at 58 GBX each, a purchase worth £29,000 .

Gateley insider Martin Pike bought on July 23 at each, a purchase worth . Stock performance: Gateley shares were down 3.4% and opened at 57 GBX , below the 50-day average of 58.67 GBX and well under the 200-day average of 73.18 GBX .

Gateley shares were down and opened at , below the 50-day average of and well under the 200-day average of . Recent fundamentals: The company reported 11.48 GBX EPS for the quarter, with a 1.53% net margin and 4.61% return on equity; analysts expect 15.53 EPS for the full fiscal year.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY - Get Free Report) insider Martin Pike purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 per share, for a total transaction of £29,000.

Gateley Stock Down 3.4%

LON GTLY opened at GBX 57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of £77.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.33. Gateley has a one year low of GBX 50 and a one year high of GBX 139.

Gateley (LON:GTLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported GBX 11.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gateley had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Gateley will post 15.5253837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong. With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

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