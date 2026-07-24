Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Insider Sells £32,900 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Audioboom Group insider Stuart Last sold 7,000 shares on July 22 at an average price of GBX 470, totaling about £32,900 .

Audioboom Group insider Stuart Last sold 7,000 shares on July 22 at an average price of GBX 470, totaling about . Share price context: BOOM stock opened at GBX 490, trading below its 200-day moving average of GBX 554.40 but near its 50-day average of GBX 487.71.

BOOM stock opened at GBX 490, trading below its 200-day moving average of GBX 554.40 but near its 50-day average of GBX 487.71. Company snapshot: Audioboom has a market cap of £88.76 million and a high valuation, with a P/E ratio of 94.23; its stock has traded between GBX 330 and GBX 810 over the past year.

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Last sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 470, for a total transaction of £32,900.

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 490 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £88.76 million, a P/E ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 487.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 554.40. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 330 and a one year high of GBX 810.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital. Audioboom's ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime' (US), ‘Morbid' (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed' (US), ‘The Morning Toast' (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish' (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast' (UK). The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation', ‘RELAX!', ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas', ‘Covert', ‘It's Happening with Snooki & Joey', ‘Mafia', ‘Huddled Masses' and ‘What Makes A Killer'. Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

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