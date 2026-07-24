Insider Buying: Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Acquires £99,806 in Stock July 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying continued: Martin Tedham purchased 285,160 Hercules Site Services shares on July 22 at GBX 35 each, totaling £99,806. Recent accumulation: Tedham also bought 50,000 shares on July 21 and 110,000 shares on July 17, suggesting a steady pattern of insider buying. Stock and financial context: Hercules Site Services opened at GBX 38.60, with a market cap of £31.11 million, and the company recently reported revenue of £121.25 million but negative profitability metrics. Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Martin Tedham acquired 285,160 shares of Hercules Site Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 per share, for a total transaction of £99,806. Martin Tedham also recently made the following trade(s): On Tuesday, July 21st, Martin Tedham bought 50,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £16,000. On Friday, July 17th, Martin Tedham purchased 110,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 per share, for a total transaction of £34,100. Hercules Site Services Price PerformanceShares of LON:HERC opened at GBX 38.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.22. Hercules Site Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59. The company has a market cap of £31.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.90. Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 EPS for the current year. About Hercules Site Services (Get Free Report)Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than Hercules Site ServicesPremium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From LosersD-Wave Quantum or a Quantum ETF: Which Is the Better Bet?GE Vernova Just Sent a Mixed AI Signal to InvestorsAlphabet Crushed Earnings, But One Number Spooked the MarketThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. 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