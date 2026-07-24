Insider Buying: Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Acquires £99,806 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued: Martin Tedham purchased 285,160 Hercules Site Services shares on July 22 at GBX 35 each, totaling £99,806.

Martin Tedham purchased 285,160 Hercules Site Services shares on July 22 at GBX 35 each, totaling £99,806. Recent accumulation: Tedham also bought 50,000 shares on July 21 and 110,000 shares on July 17, suggesting a steady pattern of insider buying.

Tedham also bought 50,000 shares on July 21 and 110,000 shares on July 17, suggesting a steady pattern of insider buying. Stock and financial context: Hercules Site Services opened at GBX 38.60, with a market cap of £31.11 million, and the company recently reported revenue of £121.25 million but negative profitability metrics.

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Martin Tedham acquired 285,160 shares of Hercules Site Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 per share, for a total transaction of £99,806.

Martin Tedham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Martin Tedham bought 50,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.

On Friday, July 17th, Martin Tedham purchased 110,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 per share, for a total transaction of £34,100.

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

Shares of LON:HERC opened at GBX 38.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.22. Hercules Site Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59. The company has a market cap of £31.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 EPS for the current year.

About Hercules Site Services

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