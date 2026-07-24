Insider Buying: Cranswick (LON:CWK) Insider Buys 2 Shares

Key Points Insider Christopher Aldersley bought 2 Cranswick shares on July 21 at GBX 5,415 each, for a total of £108.30. He also bought 3 shares in both May and June.

bought 2 Cranswick shares on July 21 at GBX 5,415 each, for a total of £108.30. He also bought 3 shares in both May and June. Aldersley previously sold 9,000 shares on May 19 at GBX 5,470 per share, a much larger transaction than his recent small purchases.

on May 19 at GBX 5,470 per share, a much larger transaction than his recent small purchases. Cranswick shares were down 0.9% and opened at GBX 5,450, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy on average, with several firms setting price targets around GBX 5,770 to GBX 6,100.

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley purchased 2 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,415 per share, for a total transaction of £108.30.

Christopher Aldersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Christopher Aldersley acquired 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,450 per share, with a total value of £163.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Christopher Aldersley acquired 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,503 per share, for a total transaction of £165.09.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Christopher Aldersley sold 9,000 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,470, for a total transaction of £492,300.

Cranswick Stock Down 0.9%

CWK opened at GBX 5,450 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 5,512.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,335.93. Cranswick plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,805 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,810.

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 301.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 298.25 billion during the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Cranswick to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,770 target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,100 target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 62 target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 4,706.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cranswick

About Cranswick

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of c. £3.0 billion. The business employs over 16,000 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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