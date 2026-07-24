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Nick Wiles Purchases 20 Shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock

July 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • PayPoint insider Nick Wiles bought 20 shares on July 22 at GBX 624 each, a small purchase worth £124.80.
  • Wiles has also made much larger recent insider buys, including 30,000 shares on June 17 for £172,500 and 22 shares on May 22 for £125.84.
  • PayPoint’s latest reported quarter showed earnings per share of GBX 74.40 on revenue of £337.01 million, while analysts expect full-year EPS of about 56.95.

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY - Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 624 per share, with a total value of £124.80.

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Nick Wiles purchased 30,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 575 per share, for a total transaction of £172,500.
  • On Friday, May 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 22 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 572 per share, for a total transaction of £125.84.

PayPoint Stock Performance

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 620 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £372.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.93. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 438.35 and a 1 year high of GBX 778. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 579.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 568.82.

PayPoint (LON:PAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 74.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £337.01 million during the quarter. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 45.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPoint

(Get Free Report)


PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

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