Nick Wiles Purchases 20 Shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock

Key Points PayPoint insider Nick Wiles bought 20 shares on July 22 at GBX 624 each, a small purchase worth £124.80.

bought 20 shares on July 22 at GBX 624 each, a small purchase worth £124.80. Wiles has also made much larger recent insider buys, including 30,000 shares on June 17 for £172,500 and 22 shares on May 22 for £125.84.

for £172,500 and 22 shares on May 22 for £125.84. PayPoint’s latest reported quarter showed earnings per share of GBX 74.40 on revenue of £337.01 million, while analysts expect full-year EPS of about 56.95.

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY - Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 624 per share, with a total value of £124.80.

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Nick Wiles purchased 30,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 575 per share, for a total transaction of £172,500.

On Friday, May 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 22 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 572 per share, for a total transaction of £125.84.

PayPoint Stock Performance

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 620 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £372.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.93. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 438.35 and a 1 year high of GBX 778. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 579.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 568.82.

PayPoint (LON:PAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 74.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £337.01 million during the quarter. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 45.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

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