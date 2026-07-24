Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Naked Wines insider Jack Pailing bought 20,000 shares on July 23 at GBX 75 each, totaling £15,000. He also made two other purchases in late May at the same price.

Naked Wines insider Jack Pailing bought 20,000 shares on July 23 at GBX 75 each, totaling £15,000. He also made two other purchases in late May at the same price. Stock performance: The shares were up 2.8% and opened at GBX 74, trading near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has ranged from GBX 61.80 to GBX 93.20 over the past year.

The shares were up 2.8% and opened at GBX 74, trading near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has ranged from GBX 61.80 to GBX 93.20 over the past year. Financial picture: Naked Wines reported a quarterly EPS loss of GBX (9.20) and remains unprofitable, with negative return on equity and net margin. The company has a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40 and a market cap of about £48.93 million.

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE - Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 per share, for a total transaction of £15,000.

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jack Pailing purchased 26,250 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 per share, for a total transaction of £19,687.50.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jack Pailing purchased 26,500 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 per share, for a total transaction of £19,875.

Naked Wines Stock Up 2.8%

WINE stock opened at GBX 74 on Friday. Naked Wines plc has a one year low of GBX 61.80 and a one year high of GBX 93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 72.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.03. The firm has a market cap of £48.93 million, a PE ratio of -35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Naked Wines (LON:WINE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (9.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 EPS for the current year.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

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