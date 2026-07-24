Insider Selling: XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Insider Sells 113,801 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: XPS Pensions Group insider Snehal Shah sold 113,801 shares on July 22 at an average price of GBX 330, totaling about £375,543.

XPS Pensions Group insider Snehal Shah sold 113,801 shares on July 22 at an average price of GBX 330, totaling about £375,543. Stock movement and valuation: The shares were down 0.7% to GBX 327.61, with the company valued at about £669.85 million and trading near its 50-day and 200-day averages.

The shares were down 0.7% to GBX 327.61, with the company valued at about £669.85 million and trading near its 50-day and 200-day averages. Analyst sentiment remains upbeat: Several analysts still rate XPS a Buy, with an average price target of GBX 450.67, well above the current share price.

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) insider Snehal Shah sold 113,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330, for a total transaction of £375,543.30.

XPS Pensions Group Trading Down 0.7%

LON XPS opened at GBX 327.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.25. The stock has a market cap of £669.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.34. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 275 and a 12-month high of GBX 392. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of £262.96 million during the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 469 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 465 to GBX 430 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 485 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 450.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

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