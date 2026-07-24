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Trevor Walker Buys 28,911 Shares of Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock

July 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL - Get Free Report) insider Trevor Walker acquired 28,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,431.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 465,343 shares in the company, valued at C$200,097.49. The trade was a 6.62% increase in their position.

Trevor Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 22nd, Trevor Walker acquired 27,777 shares of Frontier Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$12,499.65.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Frontier Lithium stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -42.85, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.82. Frontier Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70.

About Frontier Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc also holds interest in Spark Pegmatite project located in southeastern Ontario, Canada; and Pennock Pegmatite located in northwest Ontario, Canada; and Bolt Pegmatite located in Ontario, Canada.

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