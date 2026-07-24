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Unigold (CVE:UGD) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

July 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD - Get Free Report) Director Jose Francisco Arata sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 715,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$143,000. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Jose Francisco Arata also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 13th, Jose Francisco Arata sold 100,000 shares of Unigold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 12th, Jose Francisco Arata sold 50,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.
  • On Friday, May 15th, Jose Francisco Arata sold 200,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

Unigold Price Performance

Unigold stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$66.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.58. Unigold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.47.

Unigold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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