InsiderTrades.com logo

Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Director Buys C$30,400.00 in Stock

July 24, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR - Get Free Report) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 760,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,249,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,489,975.92. This represents a 2.08% increase in their ownership of the stock.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 22nd, John Martin Mirko acquired 35,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, John Martin Mirko acquired 1,000,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

Rokmaster Resources stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Rokmaster Resources?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Rokmaster Resources and related companies.
From Our Partners
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
Have you seen Elon’s new “supercurrency”? (It affects you)
Elon Musk just became the world's first trillionaire following the biggest IPO in history, giving him access t...
StocksToTrade | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now
Hedge fund legend Larry Benedict - who delivered a 279% return on cash in 2025 and went on a 20-year winning s...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
The SpaceX IPO Wasn't For You
Just one mile from SpaceX's launchpad sits a small company doing something SpaceX can't - and it still trades ...
Freedom Financial | Sponsoredtc pixel
Solar lost. Wind lost. One won.
Washington cut subsidies for solar, wind, and EVs - but one energy source had its tax credits fully preserved ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Fidelity are reportedly accumulating a scarce blockchain asset - one t...
Awesomely | Sponsoredtc pixel
A Wall Street Veteran's Weekly Options Strategy Explained
A former Merrill Lynch and Vanguard advisor spent 25 years watching one weekly options play generate consisten...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
Have you seen Elon’s new “supercurrency”? (It affects you)
Elon Musk just became the world's first trillionaire following the biggest IPO in history, giving him access t...
StocksToTrade | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now
Hedge fund legend Larry Benedict - who delivered a 279% return on cash in 2025 and went on a 20-year winning s...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
The SpaceX IPO Wasn't For You
Just one mile from SpaceX's launchpad sits a small company doing something SpaceX can't - and it still trades ...
Freedom Financial | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles