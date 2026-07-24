Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Director Buys C$30,400.00 in Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR - Get Free Report) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 760,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,249,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,489,975.92. This represents a 2.08% increase in their ownership of the stock.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, John Martin Mirko acquired 35,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, June 15th, John Martin Mirko acquired 1,000,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

Rokmaster Resources stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

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