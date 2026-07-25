Earl Sibley Buys 10,000 Shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock

Key Points Henry Boot insider Earl Sibley bought 10,000 shares on Thursday, July 23, paying an average of GBX 154 per share for a total of £15,400 .

bought 10,000 shares on Thursday, July 23, paying an average of per share for a total of . The stock opened at GBX 151 on Friday, trading below both its 50-day average of GBX 163.15 and 200-day average of GBX 180.57.

on Friday, trading below both its average of GBX 163.15 and average of GBX 180.57. Analysts remain bullish on Henry Boot, with Jefferies and Berenberg both maintaining buy ratings and a consensus target price of GBX 222.50.

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) insider Earl Sibley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 per share, with a total value of £15,400.

Henry Boot Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at GBX 151 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.57. Henry Boot PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 133.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 237. The firm has a market cap of £202.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 226 target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 219 price target on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 222.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOOT

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot is one of the UK's leading land, property development and home building businesses - and we've been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange for nearly 100 years, we're renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group - which comprises Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge Homes and Banner Plant. Operating across the UK, and employing over 400 people, we focus on three key markets: residential, industrial and logistics, and urban development.

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