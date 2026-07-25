Insider Selling: CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Insider Sells 23,850 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider Peter Cruddas sold 23,850 shares of CMC Markets on July 23 at an average price of GBX 703, for proceeds of about £167,665.50 .

of CMC Markets on July 23 at an average price of GBX 703, for proceeds of about . Cruddas also sold 18,839 shares on July 13 at GBX 734, showing a pattern of recent insider selling in the stock.

on July 13 at GBX 734, showing a pattern of recent insider selling in the stock. CMC Markets shares were trading around GBX 723, near the company’s 1-year high of GBX 751, while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy on average.

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) insider Peter Cruddas sold 23,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703, for a total transaction of £167,665.50.

Peter Cruddas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Peter Cruddas sold 18,839 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734, for a total transaction of £138,278.26.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 723 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a current ratio of 16.94 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 528.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.31. CMC Markets Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 203 and a 1-year high of GBX 751.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 27.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £376.76 million during the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 387.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CMC Markets

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].