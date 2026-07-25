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The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Insider Buys £9,793.74 in Stock

July 25, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Claudine Collins bought 51,546 shares of The Mission Group at an average price of GBX 19 each, totaling £9,793.74.
  • Stock performance: The shares were down 3.6% and opened at GBX 18.32, with the stock trading between a 12-month low of GBX 12 and high of GBX 27.
  • Analyst outlook: Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 55 price target, matching the broader consensus buy rating and target.

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG - Get Free Report) insider Claudine Collins acquired 51,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.74.

The Mission Group Trading Down 3.6%

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 18.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.04. The Mission Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12 and a 12-month high of GBX 27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 55 price objective on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Mission Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMG

About The Mission Group

(Get Free Report)


MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions. Creating real standout, sharing real innovation and delivering real growth for some of the world's biggest brands. www.themission.co.uk Why invest in MISSION? With a robust business model, a strong track record and a far-reaching programme of growth, there are many good reasons to invest in MISSION.

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