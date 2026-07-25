Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Insider Sells 13,227 Shares

Key Points Accsys Technologies insider sale: Jelena Arsic van Os sold 13,227 shares on July 20 at an average price of GBX 73, totaling about £9,655.71.

Jelena Arsic van Os sold 13,227 shares on July 20 at an average price of GBX 73, totaling about £9,655.71. Stock and valuation snapshot: Accsys opened at GBX 73.40, with a market cap of £178.72 million and a 12-month range of GBX 58.10 to GBX 79.84.

Accsys opened at GBX 73.40, with a market cap of £178.72 million and a 12-month range of GBX 58.10 to GBX 79.84. Analyst outlook remains positive: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating with a GBX 130 target price, while MarketBeat shows an average target of GBX 115 from analysts covering the stock.

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS - Get Free Report) insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 13,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73, for a total value of £9,655.71.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AXS opened at GBX 73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.18. Accsys Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 58.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 79.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 130 target price on shares of Accsys Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 115.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXS

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC (Accsys) is transforming the global building materials sector as a market leader in sustainable, high-performance wood. With a purpose-driven commitment to “changing wood to change the world,” Accsys harnesses proprietary acetylation technology to turn fast-growing, certified timber into long-lasting, eco-friendly building materials. Its key flagship products, Accoya® solid wood and Tricoya® wood chips, are supported by 50-year warranties and recognised worldwide for exceptional durability, stability, and sustainability.

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