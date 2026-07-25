TEAM (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires £5,161.28 in Stock July 25, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points TEAM plc insider John Cusins bought 32,258 shares on Thursday, July 23rd at an average price of GBX 16, totaling £5,161.28. The stock was down 2.6% and opened Friday at GBX 15.10, near the lower end of its 12-month range of GBX 13.50 to GBX 41.70. TEAM plc has a market cap of £16.47 million and shows mixed financial metrics, including a negative P/E ratio of -2.56, a current ratio of 2.74, and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. TEAM plc (LON:TEAM - Get Free Report) insider John Cusins acquired 32,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 per share, for a total transaction of £5,161.28. TEAM Trading Down 2.6%LON TEAM opened at GBX 15.10 on Friday. TEAM plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.12. The company has a market cap of £16.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.86. TEAM Company Profile (Get Free Report)Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than TEAMAMD and Cerbras Create A New Blueprint For HardwareIntel Earnings Reveal Whether the Chip Selloff Created a BuyCrowdStrike’s Cerebras Deal Puts Its AI Security Strategy to the TestPlugging In: How Kinder Morgan Powers Up ProfitsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at TEAM? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for TEAM and related companies. From Our PartnersALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...Weiss Ratings | SponsoredLouis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...InvestorPlace | SponsoredTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...Altimetry | SponsoredYour $29.97 book is free todayWhy Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...Profits Run | SponsoredReady to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDETired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...Base Camp Trading | SponsoredSPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 YearsGoldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...TradeSmith | SponsoredElon's new "super startup"Adam O'Dell - the analyst who recommended Palantir before it became the top S&P 500 performer - has identified...Banyan Hill Publishing | SponsoredWhere to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls OutThe Financial Times says a new tech law puts America 'on the verge of a financial revolution.' Yahoo Finance e...Brownstone Research | Sponsored Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report. From Our PartnersALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...Weiss Ratings | SponsoredLouis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...InvestorPlace | SponsoredTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...Altimetry | SponsoredYour $29.97 book is free todayWhy Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...Profits Run | SponsoredReady to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDETired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...Base Camp Trading | Sponsored Most Read This MonthEven CEOs Need Cash: Insider Selling Is Not the Only Signal in AI StocksKBR Insiders Are Buying While the Market Misreads Its SpinoffInsiders Sell 2 AI Enablers: Investors Can Buy Into Their FuturesInsider Moves Are Sending Mixed Signals Across the Tech SectorInsider Selling: Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) CEO Sells 990,960 Shares of StockInsider Selling: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Director Sells $169,883.04 in StockInsider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $369,000.00 in StockInsider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $5,426,292.83 in StockRecent ArticlesTEAM (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires £5,161.28 in StockAccsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Insider Sells 13,227 SharesThe Mission Group (LON:TMG) Insider Buys £9,793.74 in StockEarl Sibley Buys 10,000 Shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) StockHalma (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £81,849.68 in StockInsider Selling: CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Insider Sells 23,850 Shares of StockInsider Buying: Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of StockTrevor Walker Buys 28,911 Shares of Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock