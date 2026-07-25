TEAM (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires £5,161.28 in Stock

Key Points TEAM plc insider John Cusins bought 32,258 shares on Thursday, July 23rd at an average price of GBX 16, totaling £5,161.28.

bought 32,258 shares on Thursday, July 23rd at an average price of GBX 16, totaling £5,161.28. The stock was down 2.6% and opened Friday at GBX 15.10, near the lower end of its 12-month range of GBX 13.50 to GBX 41.70.

and opened Friday at GBX 15.10, near the lower end of its 12-month range of GBX 13.50 to GBX 41.70. TEAM plc has a market cap of £16.47 million and shows mixed financial metrics, including a negative P/E ratio of -2.56, a current ratio of 2.74, and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM - Get Free Report) insider John Cusins acquired 32,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 per share, for a total transaction of £5,161.28.

TEAM Trading Down 2.6%

LON TEAM opened at GBX 15.10 on Friday. TEAM plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.12. The company has a market cap of £16.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

TEAM Company Profile

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