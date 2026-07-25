Halma (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £81,849.68 in Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Halma insider Jennifer Ward sold 2,248 shares on July 22 for about £81,849.68 , and later sold another 13,145 shares on July 23 for roughly £479,135.25 .

Halma insider Jennifer Ward sold 2,248 shares on July 22 for about , and later sold another 13,145 shares on July 23 for roughly . Stock snapshot: Halma shares opened at GBX 3,614 , below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company carries a market cap of about £13.65 billion .

Halma shares opened at , below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company carries a market cap of about . Analyst outlook: Wall Street sentiment remains generally positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £4,809.30.

Halma plc (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,641, for a total value of £81,849.68.

Jennifer Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Jennifer Ward sold 13,145 shares of Halma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,645, for a total value of £479,135.25.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 3,614 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,006.26. Halma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,191.38 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,902.

Halma (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 114.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Halma had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 14.42%.The company had revenue of GBX 258.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HLMA. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,200 target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,700 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a £47,750 price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 3,050 price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of £4,809.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halma

Halma Company Profile

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in: - Safety - Protecting people's safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety. - Environment - Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research. - Health - Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes. Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].