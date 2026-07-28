Geoff Wilding Purchases 150,000 Shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Geoff Wilding bought 150,000 Victoria shares at GBX 67 each, investing a total of £100,500.

Geoff Wilding bought 150,000 Victoria shares at GBX 67 each, investing a total of £100,500. Analyst outlook: Berenberg raised its price target from GBX 60 to GBX 100 and maintained a “Buy” rating; the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average target of GBX 100.

Berenberg raised its price target from GBX 60 to GBX 100 and maintained a “Buy” rating; the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average target of GBX 100. Financial performance: Victoria reported quarterly earnings per share of negative GBX 51.98, alongside a negative net margin of 31.11%, while analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately GBX 15.87.

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP - Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilding bought 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £100,500.

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of VCP stock opened at GBX 71.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.43. Victoria PLC has a one year low of GBX 19.48 and a one year high of GBX 111. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Victoria (LON:VCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (51.98) earnings per share for the quarter. Victoria had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a positive return on equity of 61.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria PLC will post 15.8739255 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Victoria from GBX 60 to GBX 100 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 100.

Read Our Latest Report on VCP

About Victoria

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories. Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].