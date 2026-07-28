Sue Whalley Buys 600 Shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Sue Whalley bought 600 Centrica shares at GBX 162 each, investing £972. She previously purchased 490 shares worth £975.10 in May.

Sue Whalley bought 600 Centrica shares at GBX 162 each, investing £972. She previously purchased 490 shares worth £975.10 in May. Stock performance: Centrica shares opened at GBX 159.80, near the company’s 12-month low of GBX 153.60 and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Centrica shares opened at GBX 159.80, near the company’s 12-month low of GBX 153.60 and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with five Buy ratings and one Hold rating and an average price target of GBX 216.33.

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) insider Sue Whalley purchased 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 per share, for a total transaction of £972.

Sue Whalley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sue Whalley purchased 490 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 per share, with a total value of £975.10.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 159.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.68. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 153.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 220.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.85. The stock has a market cap of £7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 230 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 216.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNA

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].