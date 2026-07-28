CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares July 28, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider purchase: Caroline Hitch acquired 40,000 CQS New City High Yield shares at GBX 52 each, representing a total investment of £20,800. Stock performance: NCYF opened at GBX 52.40 and has traded between GBX 47.50 and GBX 53.40 over the past year. The fund’s market capitalization is approximately £361.8 million. Fund strategy: CQS New City High Yield targets high dividend income and potential capital growth through investments in high-yield fixed-income securities, equities and other income-producing assets. CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) insider Caroline Hitch bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £20,800. CQS New City High Yield Stock PerformanceShares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.08. CQS New City High Yield has a 1-year low of GBX 47.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.97. CQS New City High Yield Company Profile (Get Free Report)CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities. Since the Fund's launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.Recommended StoriesFive stocks we like better than CQS New City High YieldAirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes NextDividend Stocks May Be the Quiet Rotation Trade Investors Are Missing NowRefiner Stocks Are Near Record Highs—Can Iran-Driven Margins Keep Them There?Verizon May Be an AI Infrastructure Stock Hiding in Plain SightThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at CQS New City High Yield? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for CQS New City High Yield and related companies. 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