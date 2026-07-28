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CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares

July 28, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Caroline Hitch acquired 40,000 CQS New City High Yield shares at GBX 52 each, representing a total investment of £20,800.
  • Stock performance: NCYF opened at GBX 52.40 and has traded between GBX 47.50 and GBX 53.40 over the past year. The fund’s market capitalization is approximately £361.8 million.
  • Fund strategy: CQS New City High Yield targets high dividend income and potential capital growth through investments in high-yield fixed-income securities, equities and other income-producing assets.

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) insider Caroline Hitch bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 per share, with a total value of £20,800.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.08. CQS New City High Yield has a 1-year low of GBX 47.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.97.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities. Since the Fund's launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

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