Insider Selling: Norcros (LON:NXR) Insider Sells £149,520.52 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Norcros director Thomas Willcocks sold 47,618 shares at an average price of GBX 314, generating £149,520.52.

Norcros director Thomas Willcocks sold 47,618 shares at an average price of GBX 314, generating £149,520.52. Share performance: Norcros opened at GBX 315, with a 52-week range of GBX 252–374 and a market capitalization of approximately £281.1 million.

Norcros opened at GBX 315, with a 52-week range of GBX 252–374 and a market capitalization of approximately £281.1 million. Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating, with an average price target of GBX 470; Berenberg separately set a GBX 440 target.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Willcocks sold 47,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total value of £149,520.52.

Norcros Price Performance

Shares of NXR stock opened at GBX 315 on Tuesday. Norcros plc has a 52-week low of GBX 252 and a 52-week high of GBX 374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £281.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.69.

Norcros (LON:NXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 36.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £393.40 million for the quarter. Norcros had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norcros plc will post 31.3118812 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 470.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXR

About Norcros

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa. Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands: · Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK · Merlyn – UK and Ireland's No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors · Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels · Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves · Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories · Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands: · Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives · Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles · TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa · House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].