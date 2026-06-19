Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 126,674 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Coca-Cola HBC CEO Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 126,674 shares on June 17 at an average price of GBX 4,591, totaling about £5.8 million .

Coca-Cola HBC CEO Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 126,674 shares on June 17 at an average price of GBX 4,591, totaling about . Recent repeated purchases: Bogdanovic has also bought smaller blocks of company stock in the prior two months, including 132 shares in May and 1,745 shares in April, signaling continued insider confidence.

Bogdanovic has also bought smaller blocks of company stock in the prior two months, including 132 shares in May and 1,745 shares in April, signaling continued insider confidence. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Several firms, including Berenberg, UBS, and Jefferies, have maintained or upgraded buy ratings, with a consensus price target of about GBX 4,794.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH - Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 126,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,591 per share, for a total transaction of £5,815,603.34.

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 132 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,146 per share, with a total value of £5,472.72.

On Friday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 1,745 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,353 per share, with a total value of £75,959.85.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.0%

CCH opened at GBX 4,586 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 3,270 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,329.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,211.67. The company has a market cap of £16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. Berenberg Bank raised Coca-Cola HBC to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,068 to GBX 5,007 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,900 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,800 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,794.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCH

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

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