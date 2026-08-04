Insider Selling: Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £346,733.94 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Chemring Group insider Sarah Ellard sold 57,597 shares at an average of GBX 602, generating proceeds of approximately £346,734.

Chemring Group insider Sarah Ellard sold 57,597 shares at an average of GBX 602, generating proceeds of approximately £346,734. Stock performance: Shares opened at GBX 604.50, near their 52-week high of GBX 620, with a market capitalization of about £1.64 billion.

Shares opened at GBX 604.50, near their 52-week high of GBX 620, with a market capitalization of about £1.64 billion. Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of GBX 617, despite mixed individual target-price revisions.

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ellard sold 57,597 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602, for a total transaction of £346,733.94.

Chemring Group Price Performance

Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 604.50 on Tuesday. Chemring Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 446.52 and a 52-week high of GBX 620. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 537.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 527.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 6.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £237.30 million for the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 658 target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 600 to GBX 580 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 590 to GBX 660 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 617.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chemring Group

Chemring Group Company Profile

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers' complex needs. Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today's increasingly unstable world. We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success. Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

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