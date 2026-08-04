InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Selling: Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £346,733.94 in Stock

August 4, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Chemring Group insider Sarah Ellard sold 57,597 shares at an average of GBX 602, generating proceeds of approximately £346,734.
  • Stock performance: Shares opened at GBX 604.50, near their 52-week high of GBX 620, with a market capitalization of about £1.64 billion.
  • Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of GBX 617, despite mixed individual target-price revisions.

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ellard sold 57,597 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602, for a total transaction of £346,733.94.

Chemring Group Price Performance

Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 604.50 on Tuesday. Chemring Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 446.52 and a 52-week high of GBX 620. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 537.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 527.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 6.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £237.30 million for the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades


A number of research firms have weighed in on CHG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 658 target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 600 to GBX 580 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 590 to GBX 660 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 617.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chemring Group

Chemring Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers' complex needs. Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today's increasingly unstable world. We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success. Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Chemring Group?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Chemring Group and related companies.
From Our Partners
Where to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls Out
The Financial Times says a new tech law puts America 'on the verge of a financial revolution.' Yahoo Finance e...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
We’ve found The Next Elon Musk… and what we believe to be the next Tesla. It’s already racked up $26 billi...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Wall Street doesn't move on hype. It moves on infrastructure. And as the CLARITY Act works through Washington,...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsoredtc pixel
This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday
CrowdStrike, Palantir, Nvidia none of them pay a real dividend. But one fund holding the biggest AI names dist...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
1 Stock to Own by July 31st
A scheduled announcement on July 31st could reshuffle the stock market's winners and losers - and one lesser-k...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
One of the most successful fund managers of the past 50 years put more than $4.5 billion - over half his fund ...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Where to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls Out
The Financial Times says a new tech law puts America 'on the verge of a financial revolution.' Yahoo Finance e...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
We’ve found The Next Elon Musk… and what we believe to be the next Tesla. It’s already racked up $26 billi...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Wall Street doesn't move on hype. It moves on infrastructure. And as the CLARITY Act works through Washington,...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsoredtc pixel
This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday
CrowdStrike, Palantir, Nvidia none of them pay a real dividend. But one fund holding the biggest AI names dist...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles