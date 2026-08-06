Insider Selling: Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £1,224,000 in Stock

Key Points Chemring Group insider Michael Ord sold 200,000 shares at an average price of GBX 612, generating proceeds of £1.224 million.

at an average price of GBX 612, generating proceeds of £1.224 million. Chemring shares opened at GBX 630 and were reported up 2.7%, with the stock trading near its 52-week high of GBX 643.50.

Analysts remain broadly positive, with five Buy ratings and a consensus price target of GBX 617, despite mixed individual target revisions.

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) insider Michael Ord sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 612, for a total value of £1,224,000.

Chemring Group Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 630 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 541.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 528.24. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Chemring Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 446.52 and a 52-week high of GBX 643.50.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 6.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £237.30 million for the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 590 to GBX 660 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 600 to GBX 580 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 658 price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 617.

View Our Latest Report on Chemring Group

Chemring Group Company Profile

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers' complex needs. Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today's increasingly unstable world. We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success. Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

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