Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £161,139.60 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Caledonia Investments insider Mathew Masters sold 44,761 shares on June 4 for about £161,139.60 at GBX 360 per share.

Caledonia Investments insider Mathew Masters sold 44,761 shares on June 4 for about at GBX 360 per share. Recent insider activity was mixed: Masters also made two small purchases earlier in the spring, buying 41 shares on May 27 and 41 shares on April 27.

Masters also made two small purchases earlier in the spring, buying 41 shares on May 27 and 41 shares on April 27. Stock performance and valuation: The shares were down 2.9% to GBX 354.50, with the company carrying a market cap of £1.83 billion and trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters sold 44,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £161,139.60.

Mathew Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mathew Masters bought 41 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 per share, for a total transaction of £149.24.

On Monday, April 27th, Mathew Masters bought 41 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 362 per share, for a total transaction of £148.42.

Caledonia Investments Stock Down 2.9%

CLDN opened at GBX 354.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.28. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 312 and a 52 week high of GBX 395. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.09.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 6,470 million for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 81.74%.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds. Each has a strategic allocation of capital, investment strategy and target return. We buy to hold, investing in high quality companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success.

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