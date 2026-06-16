Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £150.66 in Stock

Key Points Centrica insider Russell O'Brien bought 81 shares on June 10 at GBX 186 each, for a total of £150.66.

on June 10 at GBX 186 each, for a total of £150.66. O'Brien has made several recent small purchases of Centrica stock, including buys in May and April, even after a much larger sale of 336,485 shares in March.

of Centrica stock, including buys in May and April, even after a much larger sale of 336,485 shares in March. Analyst sentiment on Centrica remains moderately positive, with five Buy ratings, one Hold rating, and a consensus target price of GBX 221.33 versus the stock's recent price of GBX 181.55.

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) insider Russell O'Brien purchased 81 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 186 per share, for a total transaction of £150.66.

Russell O'Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Russell O'Brien acquired 151 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 per share, with a total value of £305.02.

On Monday, May 11th, Russell O'Brien bought 75 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £150.75.

On Friday, April 10th, Russell O'Brien bought 71 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 per share, with a total value of £149.81.

On Monday, March 23rd, Russell O'Brien sold 336,485 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200, for a total value of £672,970.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 181.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 152.45 and a 1 year high of GBX 220.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 201.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 221.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Centrica

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].