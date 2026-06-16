FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Buys 89 Shares June 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points FirstGroup insider buying: Insider Ryan Mangold purchased 89 shares of FirstGroup on June 10 at an average price of GBX 169, totaling £150.41. Share performance: FirstGroup stock was down 0.7% and last traded at GBX 171.72, near its 50-day moving average of GBX 169.43. Company overview: FirstGroup operates UK public transport services through its First Bus and First Rail segments, including bus fleets and rail franchises such as Great Western Railway and South Western Railway. FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP - Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 per share, for a total transaction of £150.41. FirstGroup Stock Down 0.7%FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 171.72 on Tuesday. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 152.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 240.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.31. The company has a market capitalization of £932.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.28. About FirstGroup (Get Free Report)FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.See AlsoFive stocks we like better than FirstGroupThese 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves5 Stocks Built to Thrive in a Higher-for-Longer EconomyRH’s Strong Q1 Still Leaves Investors With One Big QuestionIran Ceasefire or Not, These 3 Companies Could WinThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at FirstGroup? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for FirstGroup and related companies. 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