Insider Buying: easyJet (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires 31 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: easyJet insider Kenton Jarvis bought 31 shares on June 10 at GBX 479 each, following smaller purchases in May and April. The recent activity suggests continued insider accumulation.

easyJet insider Kenton Jarvis bought 31 shares on June 10 at GBX 479 each, following smaller purchases in May and April. The recent activity suggests continued insider accumulation. Stock and financial snapshot: easyJet opened at GBX 500, above its 50-day average of GBX 390.78 and 200-day average of GBX 436.72. The airline has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24.

easyJet opened at GBX 500, above its 50-day average of GBX 390.78 and 200-day average of GBX 436.72. The airline has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. Analyst sentiment is mixed: The stock carries an average "Hold" rating, with five Buy ratings, one Hold, and two Sell ratings. Analysts’ average price target is GBX 550, though targets range widely from GBX 340 to GBX 635.

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 per share, with a total value of £148.49.

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 42 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 363 per share, for a total transaction of £152.46.

On Friday, April 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 38 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 per share, for a total transaction of £147.82.

easyJet Stock Performance

LON EZJ opened at GBX 500 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.72. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 332.60 and a one year high of GBX 557.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) earnings per share for the quarter. easyJet had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of GBX 395 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EZJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 405 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 635 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 340 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 400 to GBX 350 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 550.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on easyJet

About easyJet

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

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