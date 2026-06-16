Steve Foots Acquires 5 Shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Croda International CEO Steve Foots bought 5 shares on June 10 at an average price of GBX 2,965, totaling £148.25.

Croda International CEO Steve Foots bought 5 shares on June 10 at an average price of GBX 2,965, totaling £148.25. Recent trading activity: Foots has also made several other small purchases this spring, but he sold 73 shares in May and a much larger 3,622-share block in March.

Foots has also made several other small purchases this spring, but he sold 73 shares in May and a much larger 3,622-share block in March. Analyst outlook: Broker views are mixed, with three Buy ratings and three Hold ratings; MarketBeat shows a consensus Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,140.

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots bought 5 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,965 per share, with a total value of £148.25.

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Foots purchased 5 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,850 per share, with a total value of £142.50.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Steve Foots sold 73 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total transaction of £2,073.20.

On Friday, April 10th, Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,950 per share, with a total value of £147.50.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Steve Foots sold 3,622 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,606, for a total value of £94,389.32.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 3,034 on Tuesday. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,921.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,842.48. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Croda International to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,350 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,140.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Croda International

About Croda International

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

Further Reading

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