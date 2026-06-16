Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Insider Buys 121 Shares of Stock

Key Points Oxford Nanopore insider Nick Keher bought 121 shares on Friday, June 12 at GBX 124 each, a small purchase worth about £150 .

bought 121 shares on Friday, June 12 at GBX 124 each, a small purchase worth about . Keher has been active in the stock recently, including a much larger purchase of 22,018 shares on May 11 and another 134-share buy on May 13, though he also sold 22,993 shares on April 14.

on May 11 and another 134-share buy on May 13, though he also sold 22,993 shares on April 14. Analysts remain constructive on the stock: Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating with a GBX 225 target, while MarketBeat shows a Moderate Buy consensus.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT - Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher purchased 121 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 per share, with a total value of £150.04.

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Nick Keher purchased 134 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £151.42.

On Monday, May 11th, Nick Keher acquired 22,018 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £24,880.34.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Nick Keher sold 22,993 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108, for a total transaction of £24,832.44.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Nick Keher bought 136 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

LON ONT opened at GBX 118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.91. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 104 and a 12-month high of GBX 224.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 225 price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 218.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

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