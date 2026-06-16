InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Buying: Synectics (LON:SNX) Insider Purchases 62 Shares of Stock

June 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Synectics insider Paul Williams bought 62 shares on June 11 at an average price of GBX 195 each, for a total of £120.90.
  • Stock snapshot: Synectics shares opened at GBX 205, with a market cap of £34.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The stock has traded between GBX 146 and GBX 350 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Business focus: Synectics designs and supports advanced security and surveillance systems for industries including gaming, energy, transport, public space, custodial, and critical infrastructure.

Synectics plc (LON:SNX - Get Free Report) insider Paul Williams purchased 62 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 per share, with a total value of £120.90.

Synectics Price Performance

SNX stock opened at GBX 205 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Synectics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 146 and a 52-week high of GBX 350. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.30.

Synectics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects. The group's expert engineering teams work in partnership with customers to create integrated product and technology solutions, proven in the most complex and demanding operating environments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Synectics?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Synectics and related companies.
From Our Partners
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
The SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
How to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history!
SpaceX is eyeing a near-$2 trillion IPO valuation, and retail investors are already lining up - but early insi...
InvestPub | Sponsoredtc pixel
Rickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?
Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock CEO’s Crazy Prediction
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink oversees $13 trillion and believes a new technology could be 100 times bigger than Bi...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Next Qualcomm
Porter Stansberry recommended Qualcomm in 1999 at $4 a share - it climbed more than 5,000%. He found the same ...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just revealed that 40% of AI data centers will be crippled by electricity shortages by 2027 - no...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
This is the worst news for stocks in 50 years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are issuing a rare warning: what's ahead for U.S. stocks could be the worst e...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
The SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
How to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history!
SpaceX is eyeing a near-$2 trillion IPO valuation, and retail investors are already lining up - but early insi...
InvestPub | Sponsoredtc pixel
Rickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?
Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock CEO’s Crazy Prediction
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink oversees $13 trillion and believes a new technology could be 100 times bigger than Bi...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Next Qualcomm
Porter Stansberry recommended Qualcomm in 1999 at $4 a share - it climbed more than 5,000%. He found the same ...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles