Insider Buying: Synectics (LON:SNX) Insider Purchases 62 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Synectics insider Paul Williams bought 62 shares on June 11 at an average price of GBX 195 each, for a total of £120.90 .

Synectics insider Paul Williams bought on June 11 at an average price of each, for a total of . Stock snapshot: Synectics shares opened at GBX 205 , with a market cap of £34.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40 . The stock has traded between GBX 146 and GBX 350 over the past 52 weeks.

Synectics shares opened at , with a market cap of and a . The stock has traded between and over the past 52 weeks. Business focus: Synectics designs and supports advanced security and surveillance systems for industries including gaming, energy, transport, public space, custodial, and critical infrastructure.

Synectics plc (LON:SNX - Get Free Report) insider Paul Williams purchased 62 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 per share, with a total value of £120.90.

Synectics Price Performance

SNX stock opened at GBX 205 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Synectics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 146 and a 52-week high of GBX 350. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.30.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects. The group's expert engineering teams work in partnership with customers to create integrated product and technology solutions, proven in the most complex and demanding operating environments.

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