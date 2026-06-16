Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £148.40 in Stock

Key Points Diageo insider Nik Jhangiani bought 10 shares on June 10 at GBX 1,484 each, for a total of £148.40.

bought 10 shares on June 10 at GBX 1,484 each, for a total of £148.40. Jhangiani also made a similar purchase on May 11, buying 10 shares at GBX 1,542 apiece for £154.20, suggesting repeated insider buying.

Analysts remain generally constructive on Diageo, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of GBX 2,012.50, above the current share price around GBX 1,516.91.

Diageo plc (LON:DGE - Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,484 per share, with a total value of £148.40.

Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Nik Jhangiani purchased 10 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,542 per share, with a total value of £154.20.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 1,516.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,350 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,142. The company has a market capitalization of £33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,502.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,582.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,012.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGE

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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