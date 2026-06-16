Richard Harpham Acquires 822 Shares of XP Factory (LON:XPF) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Richard Harpham purchased 822 shares of XP Factory on June 11 at an average price of GBX 18, totaling £147.96.

Richard Harpham purchased 822 shares of XP Factory on June 11 at an average price of GBX 18, totaling £147.96. Recent insider activity: Harpham also bought 1,154 shares on April 13 at GBX 13 per share, indicating repeated buying in the stock.

Harpham also bought 1,154 shares on April 13 at GBX 13 per share, indicating repeated buying in the stock. Company snapshot: XP Factory operates experiential leisure brands including Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar, and the stock recently traded near its 12-month high of GBX 19.

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF - Get Free Report) insider Richard Harpham bought 822 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 per share, for a total transaction of £147.96.

Richard Harpham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Richard Harpham purchased 1,154 shares of XP Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 per share, for a total transaction of £150.02.

XP Factory Stock Performance

XPF opened at GBX 18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.37. The firm has a market cap of £31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.90. XP Factory Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.58.

XP Factory Company Profile

The XP Factory Group is one of the UK's pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands. Escape Hunt is a global leader in providing escape-the-room experiences delivered through a network of owner-operated sites in the UK, an international network of franchised outlets in five continents, and through digitally delivered games which can be played remotely. Boom Battle Bar is a fast-growing network of owner-operated and franchise sites in the UK that combine competitive socialising activities with themed cocktails, drinks and street food in a high energy, fun setting.

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