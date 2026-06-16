Richard Harpham Acquires 822 Shares of XP Factory (LON:XPF) Stock June 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying: Richard Harpham purchased 822 shares of XP Factory on June 11 at an average price of GBX 18, totaling £147.96. Recent insider activity: Harpham also bought 1,154 shares on April 13 at GBX 13 per share, indicating repeated buying in the stock. Company snapshot: XP Factory operates experiential leisure brands including Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar, and the stock recently traded near its 12-month high of GBX 19. XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF - Get Free Report) insider Richard Harpham bought 822 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 per share, for a total transaction of £147.96. Richard Harpham also recently made the following trade(s): On Monday, April 13th, Richard Harpham purchased 1,154 shares of XP Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 per share, for a total transaction of £150.02. XP Factory Stock PerformanceXPF opened at GBX 18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.37. The firm has a market cap of £31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.90. XP Factory Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.58. XP Factory Company Profile (Get Free Report)The XP Factory Group is one of the UK's pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands. Escape Hunt is a global leader in providing escape-the-room experiences delivered through a network of owner-operated sites in the UK, an international network of franchised outlets in five continents, and through digitally delivered games which can be played remotely. Boom Battle Bar is a fast-growing network of owner-operated and franchise sites in the UK that combine competitive socialising activities with themed cocktails, drinks and street food in a high energy, fun setting.Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than XP FactoryThese 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves5 Stocks Built to Thrive in a Higher-for-Longer EconomyRH’s Strong Q1 Still Leaves Investors With One Big QuestionIran Ceasefire or Not, These 3 Companies Could WinThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at XP Factory? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for XP Factory and related companies. From Our PartnersSpaceX IPO hides a much bigger storyThe SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...Weiss Ratings | SponsoredHow to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history!SpaceX is eyeing a near-$2 trillion IPO valuation, and retail investors are already lining up - but early insi...InvestPub | SponsoredRickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...Paradigm Press | SponsoredBlackRock CEO’s Crazy PredictionBlackRock CEO Larry Fink oversees $13 trillion and believes a new technology could be 100 times bigger than Bi...Brownstone Research | SponsoredThe Next QualcommPorter Stansberry recommended Qualcomm in 1999 at $4 a share - it climbed more than 5,000%. He found the same ...Porter & Company | SponsoredDo NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This InsteadSpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...Stansberry Research | SponsoredGoldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)Goldman Sachs just revealed that 40% of AI data centers will be crippled by electricity shortages by 2027 - no...Behind the Markets | SponsoredThis is the worst news for stocks in 50 yearsGoldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are issuing a rare warning: what's ahead for U.S. stocks could be the worst e...TradeSmith | Sponsored Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report. From Our PartnersSpaceX IPO hides a much bigger storyThe SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...Weiss Ratings | SponsoredHow to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history!SpaceX is eyeing a near-$2 trillion IPO valuation, and retail investors are already lining up - but early insi...InvestPub | SponsoredRickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...Paradigm Press | SponsoredBlackRock CEO’s Crazy PredictionBlackRock CEO Larry Fink oversees $13 trillion and believes a new technology could be 100 times bigger than Bi...Brownstone Research | SponsoredThe Next QualcommPorter Stansberry recommended Qualcomm in 1999 at $4 a share - it climbed more than 5,000%. He found the same ...Porter & Company | Sponsored Most Read This MonthAggressive Insider Buying Signals Opportunity in 3 Risky StocksAmprius Insiders Are Selling: Should Investors Be Worried?Insider Buying Says Upstart Isn’t Down for the CountShake Shack Insiders Buy as SHAK Stock Faces More PressureRocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $513,345.00 in StockInsider Selling: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells 65,000 Shares of StockInsider Buying: Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Purchases 9,486,795 Shares of StockInsider Selling: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells 141,909 Shares of StockRecent ArticlesInsider Buying: Synectics (LON:SNX) Insider Purchases 62 Shares of StockRichard Harpham Acquires 822 Shares of XP Factory (LON:XPF) StockSteve Foots Acquires 5 Shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) StockDiageo (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £148.40 in StockInsider Buying: easyJet (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires 31 Shares of StockInsider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Insider Buys 121 Shares of StockFirstGroup (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Buys 89 SharesCentrica (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £150.66 in Stock