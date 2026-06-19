Insider Selling: Costain Group (LON:COST) Insider Sells £692,736.45 in Stock

Key Points Costain Group insider Helen Willis sold 344,645 shares on June 16 at an average price of GBX 201, generating about £692,736 in proceeds.

on June 16 at an average price of GBX 201, generating about in proceeds. This follows a previous sale in April , when Willis sold 253,793 shares for roughly £499,972 , indicating repeated insider selling.

, when Willis sold 253,793 shares for roughly , indicating repeated insider selling. Despite the insider sales, analysts remain broadly positive on the stock: Berenberg kept a buy rating with a GBX 240 target, while the consensus rating is Moderate Buy.

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST - Get Free Report) insider Helen Willis sold 344,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201, for a total value of £692,736.45.

Helen Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Helen Willis sold 253,793 shares of Costain Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197, for a total value of £499,972.21.

Costain Group Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at GBX 210.50 on Friday. Costain Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 124.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 211.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The company has a market capitalization of £562.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 240 price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 190.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costain Group

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain improves people's lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK. By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

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