Currys (LON:CURY) Insider Sells 937,215 Shares

Key Points Currys insider Bruce Marsh sold 937,215 shares at an average of GBX 165, generating proceeds of approximately £1.55 million.

at an average of GBX 165, generating proceeds of approximately £1.55 million. Currys shares were trading at GBX 168, up 1.8%, near their 52-week high of GBX 169.41; the company has a market capitalization of about £1.74 billion.

Analysts maintain a positive outlook, with all four covering the stock rating it a Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.50.

Currys plc (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh sold 937,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £1,546,404.75.

Currys Trading Up 1.8%

CURY opened at GBX 168 on Thursday. Currys plc has a 52 week low of GBX 106 and a 52 week high of GBX 169.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.53.

Currys (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported GBX 13.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.

Currys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CURY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 168 to GBX 184 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Currys to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 165 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 155 price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Currys has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 178.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CURY

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800 stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of these markets we are the market leader, employing 28,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives.

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