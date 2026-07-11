Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £6,553.08 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE - Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 436 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,503 per share, with a total value of £6,553.08.

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 441 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,488 per share, with a total value of £6,562.08.

On Monday, May 11th, John Alexander Manzoni acquired 425 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 per share, for a total transaction of £6,566.25.

Diageo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,502.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,151,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,505,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,528.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,561.93. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,350 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,142. The company has a market cap of £33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,759 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a £222.30 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,554.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGE

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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