Antoine Forterre Sells 500,000 Shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Man Group insider Antoine Forterre sold 500,000 shares at an average of GBX 307, generating approximately £1.535 million.

Man Group insider Antoine Forterre sold 500,000 shares at an average of GBX 307, generating approximately £1.535 million. Stock performance: Man Group shares opened at GBX 310, with a market capitalization of about £3.45 billion and a 52-week trading range of GBX 154.25 to GBX 327.20.

Man Group shares opened at GBX 310, with a market capitalization of about £3.45 billion and a 52-week trading range of GBX 154.25 to GBX 327.20. Analyst outlook: Analysts raised price targets to between GBX 330 and GBX 345, but the consensus remains “Hold,” with a target price of GBX 304.75.

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG - Get Free Report) insider Antoine Forterre sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307, for a total transaction of £1,535,000.

Man Group Stock Performance

LON EMG opened at GBX 310 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 293.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.51. Man Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 154.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 327.20.

More Man Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Man Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record assets under management: Man Group reported assets under management of $253.6 billion, signaling continued client demand and a larger base for generating management and performance fees. Man Group reports record assets under management of $253.6 billion

Man Group reported assets under management of $253.6 billion, signaling continued client demand and a larger base for generating management and performance fees. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based earnings strength: Highlights from Man Group’s second-quarter earnings call pointed to broad-based business strength, which may reinforce confidence in the firm’s growth and fundraising outlook. Man Group plc Earnings Call Signals Broad-Based Strength

Highlights from Man Group’s second-quarter earnings call pointed to broad-based business strength, which may reinforce confidence in the firm’s growth and fundraising outlook. Positive Sentiment: Continued share buybacks: Man Group is tightening its free float through ongoing repurchases. Buybacks can support earnings per share and provide a source of demand for the stock. Man Group Tightens Free Float With Continued Share Buybacks

Man Group is tightening its free float through ongoing repurchases. Buybacks can support earnings per share and provide a source of demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker targets moved higher: Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a GBX 345 target, while Deutsche Bank raised its target to GBX 330 and Citi increased its target to GBX 335. The upgrades suggest analysts see additional valuation upside, although Deutsche Bank and Citi remain more cautious with “hold” and “neutral” ratings. Broker views on Man Group

Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a GBX 345 target, while Deutsche Bank raised its target to GBX 330 and Citi increased its target to GBX 335. The upgrades suggest analysts see additional valuation upside, although Deutsche Bank and Citi remain more cautious with “hold” and “neutral” ratings. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Insider Antoine Forterre sold 500,000 shares at an average price of GBX 307, worth approximately £1.535 million. The transaction may weigh modestly on sentiment because it indicates reduced insider exposure, though it does not necessarily reflect the company’s operating outlook.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 345 target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 325 to GBX 335 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 310 to GBX 330 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 304.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Man Group

Man Group Company Profile

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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