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Energean (LON:ENOG) Insider Andreas Persianis Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

August 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Energean insider Andreas Persianis purchased 5,000 shares at GBX 755 each, investing a total of £37,750.
  • Energean shares opened at GBX 753.50, near the purchase price, with a market capitalization of approximately £1.39 billion. The stock has traded between GBX 674.50 and GBX 1,042 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of GBX 798.33; targets range from GBX 680 to GBX 950.

Energean plc (LON:ENOG - Get Free Report) insider Andreas Persianis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 755 per share, with a total value of £37,750.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 753.50 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 822.53. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,560.13. Energean plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,042.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 680 target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 950 price target on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 765 price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energean currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 798.33.


View Our Latest Research Report on ENOG

About Energean

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license. The company was formerly known as Energean Oil & Gas plc and changed its name to Energean plc in May 2020. Energean plc was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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