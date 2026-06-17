Insider Buying: Forterra (LON:FORT) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Forterra insider Nigel Lingwood purchased 25,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of GBX 133, totaling £33,250.

Forterra insider Nigel Lingwood purchased 25,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of GBX 133, totaling £33,250. Stock performance: Forterra shares opened at GBX 130.80, near their 12-month low of GBX 126.40 and well below the 12-month high of GBX 215.

Forterra shares opened at GBX 130.80, near their 12-month low of GBX 126.40 and well below the 12-month high of GBX 215. Analyst outlook: Analysts currently rate Forterra as a Moderate Buy, with four Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, and an average price target of GBX 209.83.

Forterra plc (LON:FORT - Get Free Report) insider Nigel Lingwood acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 per share, for a total transaction of £33,250.

Forterra Price Performance

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 130.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.12. Forterra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 126.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 215. The company has a market cap of £270.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORT. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Forterra from GBX 220 to GBX 195 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 to GBX 170 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 204 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 320 to GBX 250 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 209.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FORT

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won't be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric. Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

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