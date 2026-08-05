Kevin Rountree Purchases 2,034 Shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Kevin Rountree acquired 2,034 Games Workshop shares at an average price of £193.88, for a total investment of approximately £394,352.

Kevin Rountree acquired 2,034 Games Workshop shares at an average price of £193.88, for a total investment of approximately £394,352. Financial performance: Games Workshop reported quarterly EPS of GBX 624, with a 62.95% return on equity and a 31.23% net margin. Analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately 449.0p.

Games Workshop reported quarterly EPS of GBX 624, with a 62.95% return on equity and a 31.23% net margin. Analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately 449.0p. Analyst outlook: Jefferies reaffirmed a “Buy” rating with a £218.50 price target, while the broader analyst consensus is also “Buy” with a £199.25 target.

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 2,034 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £193.88 per share, with a total value of £394,351.92.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

LON:GAW opened at £190.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £201.61 and a 200 day moving average price of £188.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12-month low of £140.70 and a 12-month high of £235.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 624 EPS for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 31.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 448.9953023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a £218.50 target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Games Workshop Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of £199.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on GAW

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

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