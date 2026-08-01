Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz Purchases 63,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz purchased 63,000 Hercules Site Services shares at GBX 43 each, worth £27,090. Across six transactions since July 2, Korkmaz acquired 500,500 shares for approximately £174,065.

Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz purchased 63,000 Hercules Site Services shares at GBX 43 each, worth £27,090. Across six transactions since July 2, Korkmaz acquired 500,500 shares for approximately £174,065. Share performance: Hercules Site Services opened at GBX 41.70, with a 52-week range of GBX 21 to GBX 59. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages were GBX 30.37 and GBX 38.71, respectively.

Hercules Site Services opened at GBX 41.70, with a 52-week range of GBX 21 to GBX 59. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages were GBX 30.37 and GBX 38.71, respectively. Financial position: The company reported quarterly revenue of £121.25 million and EPS of GBX 0.75, but remained unprofitable with a negative net margin of 0.53% and negative return on equity of 5.56%.

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz bought 63,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 per share, for a total transaction of £27,090.

Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz bought 87,500 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 per share, for a total transaction of £35,875.

On Friday, July 24th, Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz bought 70,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 per share, for a total transaction of £28,700.

On Friday, July 24th, Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz acquired 30,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 per share, for a total transaction of £11,400.

On Monday, July 6th, Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz purchased 100,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 per share, for a total transaction of £29,000.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Brusk Kivilcim Korkmaz bought 150,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £42,000.

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

Shares of LON:HERC opened at GBX 41.70 on Friday. Hercules Site Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 21 and a one year high of GBX 59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.71. The company has a market capitalization of £33.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 EPS for the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

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