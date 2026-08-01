Justin Ward Acquires 1,325 Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Justin Ward acquired 1,325 Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares for approximately £41,989, at a reported average price of GBX 3,169 per share.

Justin Ward acquired 1,325 Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares for approximately £41,989, at a reported average price of GBX 3,169 per share. Stock performance: HHV opened at GBX 29.61, down 1.3%, with a market capitalization of about £110.84 million and a 52-week range of GBX 28.80 to GBX 35.30.

HHV opened at GBX 29.61, down 1.3%, with a market capitalization of about £110.84 million and a 52-week range of GBX 28.80 to GBX 35.30. Quarterly results: The company reported quarterly earnings of GBX 0.06 per share, revenue of GBX 97 million, a 12.92% net margin, and a 0.94% return on equity.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV - Get Free Report) insider Justin Ward acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,169 per share, for a total transaction of £41,989.25.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 1.3%

HHV opened at GBX 29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £110.84 million, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.20. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 28.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 35.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.36.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of GBX 97 million for the quarter.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

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