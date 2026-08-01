Justin Ward Acquires 1,325 Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock August 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider purchase: Justin Ward acquired 1,325 Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares for approximately £41,989, at a reported average price of GBX 3,169 per share. Stock performance: HHV opened at GBX 29.61, down 1.3%, with a market capitalization of about £110.84 million and a 52-week range of GBX 28.80 to GBX 35.30. Quarterly results: The company reported quarterly earnings of GBX 0.06 per share, revenue of GBX 97 million, a 12.92% net margin, and a 0.94% return on equity. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV - Get Free Report) insider Justin Ward acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,169 per share, for a total transaction of £41,989.25. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 1.3%HHV opened at GBX 29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £110.84 million, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.20. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 28.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 35.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.36. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of GBX 97 million for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile (Get Free Report)Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM. Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than Hargreave Hale AIM VCTChevron’s Strong Quarter Shows Why It Still Leads the Energy SectorAmazon’s Earnings Beat Shows Why AWS Is Back at the Center of the Bull CaseApple’s Record Quarter Could Not Outrun Its Guidance ProblemMcKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding UpThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Hargreave Hale AIM VCT? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies. 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