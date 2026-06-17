Halma (LON:HLMA) Insider Buys £10,076.24 in Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Halma insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 248 shares on June 15 for a total of £10,076.24 at an average price of GBX 4,063 per share.

Halma insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 248 shares on June 15 for a total of £10,076.24 at an average price of GBX 4,063 per share. Stock and valuation snapshot: Halma shares were flat at GBX 4,020, with the stock trading between a 52-week low of GBX 3,084 and high of GBX 4,902. The company has a market cap of £15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.96.

Halma shares were flat at GBX 4,020, with the stock trading between a 52-week low of GBX 3,084 and high of GBX 4,902. The company has a market cap of £15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.96. Analyst outlook: Analysts remain broadly positive, with six Buy ratings, three Holds, and one Sell, giving Halma a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £4,808.85.

Halma plc (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 248 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,063 per share, for a total transaction of £10,076.24.

Halma Stock Up 0.0%

Halma stock opened at GBX 4,020 on Wednesday. Halma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,084 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,436.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,965.34. The stock has a market cap of £15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Halma (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 114.05 EPS for the quarter. Halma had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of GBX 258.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Halma from GBX 3,700 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a £47,750 price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 3,050 target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of £4,808.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halma

Halma Company Profile

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in: - Safety - Protecting people's safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety. - Environment - Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research. - Health - Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes. Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

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