Insider Buying: ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Insider Acquires 4,362 Shares

Key Points Insider purchase: Jane Tufnell acquired 4,362 ICG Enterprise Trust shares at GBX 1,420 each, for a total value of approximately £61,940.

Jane Tufnell acquired 4,362 ICG Enterprise Trust shares at GBX 1,420 each, for a total value of approximately £61,940. Market performance: Shares opened at GBX 1,440, compared with 50-day and 200-day moving averages of GBX 1,397.51 and GBX 1,408.67, respectively. The stock’s 12-month range is GBX 1,288.31 to GBX 1,611.42.

Shares opened at GBX 1,440, compared with 50-day and 200-day moving averages of GBX 1,397.51 and GBX 1,408.67, respectively. The stock’s 12-month range is GBX 1,288.31 to GBX 1,611.42. Financial and analyst outlook: The company reported quarterly EPS of negative GBX 3.55 and a net margin of negative 52.20%. Jefferies reaffirmed a “Hold” rating, matching the current consensus rating.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT - Get Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 4,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,420 per share, with a total value of £61,940.40.

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,440 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,397.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,408.67. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,288.31 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,611.42. The company has a market cap of £876.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX (3.55) EPS for the quarter. ICG Enterprise Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 52.20%.The business had revenue of GBX 231 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ICG Enterprise Trust PLC will post 1077.9999779 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ICG Enterprise Trust in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

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