3i Group (LON:III) Insider Buys £18,220.80 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Peter McKellar purchased 624 3i Group shares for £18,220.80 at GBX 2,920 per share. Five insiders collectively bought 5,677 shares worth approximately £165,768.

Peter McKellar purchased 624 3i Group shares for £18,220.80 at GBX 2,920 per share. Five insiders collectively bought 5,677 shares worth approximately £165,768. Analyst outlook: 3i Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” with four Buy ratings and one Sell rating. The average price target is GBX 3,601.75, above the stock’s opening price of GBX 2,886.

3i Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” with four Buy ratings and one Sell rating. The average price target is GBX 3,601.75, above the stock’s opening price of GBX 2,886. Company performance: 3i Group reported quarterly earnings of GBX 539.40 per share, revenue of GBX 549.60 billion, a 17.91% return on equity and a 1,236.92% net margin.

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) insider Peter McKellar acquired 624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,920 per share, with a total value of £18,220.80.

3i Group Stock Performance

LON III opened at GBX 2,886 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 131.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,825 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,483.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,742.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 539.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 549.60 billion for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1,236.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key 3i Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting 3i Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five insiders collectively purchased 5,677 3i Group shares for approximately £165,768 at an average price of GBX 2,920. The buyers included Coline McConville, Alexandra Schaapveld, Hemant Patel and Peter McKellar, who each acquired 624 shares, while David Hutchison purchased 3,181 shares. The transactions suggest that company insiders are comfortable increasing their exposure to the stock near current levels. 3i Group Directors Increase Holdings in Insider Share Purchases

Five insiders collectively purchased 5,677 3i Group shares for approximately at an average price of GBX 2,920. The buyers included Coline McConville, Alexandra Schaapveld, Hemant Patel and Peter McKellar, who each acquired 624 shares, while David Hutchison purchased 3,181 shares. The transactions suggest that company insiders are comfortable increasing their exposure to the stock near current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities also increased their holdings through dividend reinvestment. While reinvestment may be automatic rather than a discretionary cash purchase, it indicates continued ownership and commitment to 3i Group’s long-term investment returns. 3i Group Directors Boost Holdings Through Dividend Reinvestment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,527 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,600 price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,601.75.

Get Our Latest Report on 3i Group

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America. We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets. As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach. We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

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