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Insider Buying: JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Insider Buys £17,992.40 in Stock

June 17, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Will Rogers purchased 2,902 shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income on June 15 for a total of £17,992.40, paying GBX 620 per share.
  • The stock was trading at about GBX 619.98, near its 52-week high of GBX 624, and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income recently reported quarterly earnings of GBX 0.88 EPS on GBX 250 million in revenue, with a net margin of 124.80% and return on equity of 24.01%.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI - Get Free Report) insider Will Rogers bought 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 per share, for a total transaction of £17,992.40.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LON JAGI opened at GBX 619.98 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc has a twelve month low of GBX 370 and a twelve month high of GBX 624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 509.52. The company has a market capitalization of £417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income had a net margin of 124.80% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of GBX 250 million for the quarter.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)


Your performance potential - our Asia insight Transform Asian opportunity into your growth and income potential Asia is transforming rapidly—from urbanisation and digitalisation to the rise of AI and a growing middle class. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income is designed to capture this investment potential, aiming to deliver both long-term growth and regular income. Every year, the Trust targets a 6% payout of portfolio value1 as quarterly dividends, offering UK investors a way to diversify and strengthen their income strategy while accessing one of the world's most dynamic regions. The local and global expertise to find Asia's future leaders Asia-Pacific is a diverse region with many markets and opportunities.

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